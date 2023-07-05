Search icon
Meet Nikita Prasad, 'intern' who built Rs 1093 crore firm in 3 years, received Rs 200 crore from IT czar

Nikita Prasad's company's revenue was Rs 170 crore in FY 2021-2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Nikita Prasad is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Chennai (File)

Silver jewellery brand Giva has received Rs 200 crore from a company called Premji invest. The company was founded by Nikita Prasad and two other co-founders. The company is the category leader in the silver jewellery category.

The company was founded in 2019. It has 50 stores across India. The company's CEO is Ishendra Agarwal. Sachin Shetty is the third co-founder. GIVA also received Rs 70 crore from secondary sales. However, it isn't clear how divested from the firm.

According to Your Story, the expected valuation of the firm is around 250 million dollars (Rs 2054 crore). Last year, the company's valuation was 133 million dollars (Rs 1093 crore).

Nikita Prasad's company's revenue was Rs 170 crore in FY 2021-2022. Its estimated run rate for the year 2023 is Rs 220 crore.

Prasad is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Chennai. She began her career as an intern in the Jewellery Design department of a company.

She also worked as a teacher in play school. She was a design intern at companies like Vogue crafts and designs Pvt.ltd, Pallavi Foley Boutique Jewels.

Premji invest is the family office of billionaire Azim Premji. He is the chairman of Wipro Limited. His net worth is 9.2 billion dollars (Rs 75,626 crore).

