Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Nikhil Meswani, Hital Meswani: Sons of Mukesh Ambani's business guru who earn Rs 13 lakh per day

Meswani was his first boss. In an interview, Mukesh Ambani said that Dhirubhai Ambani told him that Rasikbhai would be his first boss

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Nikhil Meswani, Hital Meswani: Sons of Mukesh Ambani's business guru who earn Rs 13 lakh per day
Nikhil Meswani news: Mukesh Ambani used to draw a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum. However, he has not been drawing his salary due to the coronavirus.

Mukesh Ambani currently spearheads the Reliance group. However, there was a time when he was learning the ropes of his massive business from his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. The senior Ambani wanted him to be an expert in all aspects of business. This is why he placed him under the stewardship of a very able man -- Rasikbhai Meswani. 

Meswani played a crucial role in Reliance's success. He was the son of Dhirubhai Ambani's elder sister Trilochna. He is one of the founding directors of the group. 

Meswani was his first boss. In an interview, Mukesh Ambani said that Dhirubhai Ambani told him that Rasikbhai would be his first boss. He said the culture was very open in the past. Anybody could go into the cabin and talk with each other and exchange views. His father used to promote this culture. When Mukesh Ambani joined the business officially, Rasikbhai was chosen as his boss. At that time, he was handling the polyester business, which was a new addition.

His son Nikhil Meswani now handles Reliance's Mumbai Indians business. He is now the executive director. Hital is also on the same post. Both earn Rs 24 crore each. This means in total, their salaries are Rs 13 lakh per day. They are two of the highest paid individuals. They are paid more than Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani used to draw a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum. However, he has not been drawing his salary due to the coronavirus. 

Nikhil Meswani had joined as a project officer. He worked his way up to become an executive director. He also played a crucial role in the telecom and retail business. He is a low-profile leader.

He also played a crucial role in setting up the Jamnagar refinery.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.