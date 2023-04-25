Nikhil Meswani, Hital Meswani: Sons of Mukesh Ambani's business guru who earn Rs 13 lakh per day

Nikhil Meswani news: Mukesh Ambani used to draw a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum. However, he has not been drawing his salary due to the coronavirus.

Mukesh Ambani currently spearheads the Reliance group. However, there was a time when he was learning the ropes of his massive business from his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. The senior Ambani wanted him to be an expert in all aspects of business. This is why he placed him under the stewardship of a very able man -- Rasikbhai Meswani.

Meswani played a crucial role in Reliance's success. He was the son of Dhirubhai Ambani's elder sister Trilochna. He is one of the founding directors of the group.

Meswani was his first boss. In an interview, Mukesh Ambani said that Dhirubhai Ambani told him that Rasikbhai would be his first boss. He said the culture was very open in the past. Anybody could go into the cabin and talk with each other and exchange views. His father used to promote this culture. When Mukesh Ambani joined the business officially, Rasikbhai was chosen as his boss. At that time, he was handling the polyester business, which was a new addition.

His son Nikhil Meswani now handles Reliance's Mumbai Indians business. He is now the executive director. Hital is also on the same post. Both earn Rs 24 crore each. This means in total, their salaries are Rs 13 lakh per day. They are two of the highest paid individuals. They are paid more than Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani used to draw a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum. However, he has not been drawing his salary due to the coronavirus.

Nikhil Meswani had joined as a project officer. He worked his way up to become an executive director. He also played a crucial role in the telecom and retail business. He is a low-profile leader.

He also played a crucial role in setting up the Jamnagar refinery.