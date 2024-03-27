Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Mission, who died at 95?

Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala in London, details here

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, first Miss Universe contestant from Saudi Arabia, know all about her

Pentagon urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians in Gaza amid growing tensions between US and Israel

Nikhil Kamath joins Gauri Khan, John Abraham in Rs 830000000 investment, fueling funds in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Mission, who died at 95?

Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala in London, details here

Nikhil Kamath joins Gauri Khan, John Abraham in Rs 830000000 investment, fueling funds in…

10 wealthiest Indians, Mukesh Ambani is at…

9 powerful messages by Priyanka Chopra

8 powerful birds that hunt and eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

Bad Boys Ride or Die trailer: Miami's finest Will Smith, Martin Lawrence framed as fugitives; fans say 'action ka baap'

HomeBusiness

Business

Nikhil Kamath joins Gauri Khan, John Abraham in Rs 830000000 investment, fueling funds in…

The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

article-main
Subko Coffee Roaster
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire Nikhil Kamath has partnered with Gauri Khan, John Abraham to invest over Rs 83 crore in specialty coffee and cocoa company, Subko Coffee Roasters. The investment from popular entrepreneur and Bollywood celebs has pushed the company's valuation to around Rs 283 crore post-money. The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group.

The brand Subko currently has various retail outlets across India including flagship stores, half models, and mini models that serve as pop-up stores. In total, it has 12 offline touchpoints that serve caffeinated beverages and baked bread-pastries. It is currently focusing on launching new ‘ready-to-drink’ coffee products and expanding its presence in tier-1 cities in India, and global regions.

As per the company, the Rs 83 crore funding will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products.

(with inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kerala's first tribal woman IAS officer, who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt, got AIR..

Gautam Adani's Rs 282000 crore company buys Rs 3350 crore port from this debt-ridden group

Ram Charan reunites with Sukumar after Rangasthalam for RC17, fans say 'bigger blockbuster than RRR, Pushpa loading'

Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui patched up with estranged wife Aaliya? Her anniversary post sparks rumours: 'My one and only...'

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement