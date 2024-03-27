Nikhil Kamath joins Gauri Khan, John Abraham in Rs 830000000 investment, fueling funds in…

The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group.

Billionaire Nikhil Kamath has partnered with Gauri Khan, John Abraham to invest over Rs 83 crore in specialty coffee and cocoa company, Subko Coffee Roasters. The investment from popular entrepreneur and Bollywood celebs has pushed the company's valuation to around Rs 283 crore post-money. The funding round was backed by the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, Priya and John Abraham, Sangita Jindal, Srinivas and Pallavi Dempo, and The Mehta International Mauritius Limited Group.

The brand Subko currently has various retail outlets across India including flagship stores, half models, and mini models that serve as pop-up stores. In total, it has 12 offline touchpoints that serve caffeinated beverages and baked bread-pastries. It is currently focusing on launching new ‘ready-to-drink’ coffee products and expanding its presence in tier-1 cities in India, and global regions.

As per the company, the Rs 83 crore funding will be used to enhance the talent pool, develop tech-enabled customer experiences, bolster product and design research and development, and launch ready-to-drink coffee products.



(with inputs from PTI)