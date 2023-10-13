Nikhil Kamath explains why he doesn’t purchase from Louis Vuitton, Hermes

Headlines

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Who is Speed? the American YouTuber trending amidst India vs Pakistan cricket fever

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

Dia Mirza says R Madhavan stalking her in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made her uncomfortable

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Who is Speed? the American YouTuber trending amidst India vs Pakistan cricket fever

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Dhak Dhak movie review: Flawless Ratna Pathak Shah-led emotional drama truly celebrates undying spirit of women

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

HomeBusiness

Business

Nikhil Kamath explains why he doesn’t purchase from Louis Vuitton, Hermes

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder, introduces the 'WTF Fund' for budding designers of home, fashion, and beauty products.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nikhil Kamath, India’s youngest billionaire, Zerodha’s co-founder has unveiled the "WTF Fund" project, which offers a chance for young business people in a variety of industries like beauty, fashion, and home brands. In the latest episode of his podcast, Kamath explained why he doesn’t purchase ultra-luxury brands. 

He claimed on the show that ultra-luxury brands purposefully require customers to establish a relationship with them or join their mailing list in order to purchase their goods, not because they can't produce a million of those goods, but rather because their "strategy of being arrogant" has worked for them. 

"In the last 3-4 years, I have completely stopped buying from ultra-luxury brands like Hermes and Louis Vuitton because I feel they play you. Their entire marketing strategy seems to be to offend and get some kind of a reaction out of you and then buy from them. The most offensive thing is to go to a shop where they are marking up a product one is to 1,000 times and then say you can't buy this product until you build a relationship with us or get on a list or all of these hoops that you have to jump through," Nikhil Kamath said. 

He further said, "It is not because they can't manufacture more of that...they can go make a million of these bags and stuff but that strategy of being arrogant has worked so well for them that I think people have to be cognizant of that."

Kishore Biyani, founder of Future Group, Raj Shamani, content creator and podcaster, and Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands and former CEO of Myntra were the guests on Kamath’s show. 

One of the guests, Biyani, claimed that the three pillars of fear, greed, and altruism formed the foundation of Big Bazaar. All the brands are built on appealing to your ego and vanity, he added, and greed is that the things are available at reduced rates and fear is that they won't be available in the future.

Biyani added that Big Bazaar was different from a premium company like Hermes because they were after hunger and fear while ultra-luxury businesses were pursuing ego and vanity. 

The podcast explored the processes involved in growing a fashion, beauty, or home brand from zero to one hundred crores and beyond. Brand names, logos, community building, SEO, and market strategies were among the subjects covered by the speakers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most international sixes

Google expands HD video calling, new Meet call feature rolled out

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

Watch viral video: Delhi crowd bursts into “Kohli Kohli” chants when Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bat during IND vs AFG

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE