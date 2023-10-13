Nikhil Kamath explains why he doesn’t purchase from Louis Vuitton, Hermes

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder, introduces the 'WTF Fund' for budding designers of home, fashion, and beauty products.

Nikhil Kamath, India’s youngest billionaire, Zerodha’s co-founder has unveiled the "WTF Fund" project, which offers a chance for young business people in a variety of industries like beauty, fashion, and home brands. In the latest episode of his podcast, Kamath explained why he doesn’t purchase ultra-luxury brands.

He claimed on the show that ultra-luxury brands purposefully require customers to establish a relationship with them or join their mailing list in order to purchase their goods, not because they can't produce a million of those goods, but rather because their "strategy of being arrogant" has worked for them.

"In the last 3-4 years, I have completely stopped buying from ultra-luxury brands like Hermes and Louis Vuitton because I feel they play you. Their entire marketing strategy seems to be to offend and get some kind of a reaction out of you and then buy from them. The most offensive thing is to go to a shop where they are marking up a product one is to 1,000 times and then say you can't buy this product until you build a relationship with us or get on a list or all of these hoops that you have to jump through," Nikhil Kamath said.

He further said, "It is not because they can't manufacture more of that...they can go make a million of these bags and stuff but that strategy of being arrogant has worked so well for them that I think people have to be cognizant of that."

Kishore Biyani, founder of Future Group, Raj Shamani, content creator and podcaster, and Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands and former CEO of Myntra were the guests on Kamath’s show.

One of the guests, Biyani, claimed that the three pillars of fear, greed, and altruism formed the foundation of Big Bazaar. All the brands are built on appealing to your ego and vanity, he added, and greed is that the things are available at reduced rates and fear is that they won't be available in the future.

Biyani added that Big Bazaar was different from a premium company like Hermes because they were after hunger and fear while ultra-luxury businesses were pursuing ego and vanity.

The podcast explored the processes involved in growing a fashion, beauty, or home brand from zero to one hundred crores and beyond. Brand names, logos, community building, SEO, and market strategies were among the subjects covered by the speakers.