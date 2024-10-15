Ratan Tata was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse

Noel Tata has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his late half-brother Ratan Tata, who passed away recently. Tata Trusts, which holds significant influence over the $165 billion Tata Group, made this unanimous decision last week. Niira Radia, a former aide of Ratan Tata, commented that Ratan would have been pleased with the decision, as he valued consensus in leadership.

Noel Tata, known for his leadership at Trent, Tata Group’s successful retail company, expressed his honour at being chosen to carry on Ratan’s legacy. "I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility," he said.

Radia told NDTV that Noel Tata’s appointment reflects the values and strengths of past leaders like Jamshedji Tata and Ratan Tata. She believes Ratan would have supported this choice.

Ratan Tata was instrumental in transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse. Tata Trusts, which controls about 66 per cent of the holding company Tata Sons, oversees key decisions for the group’s companies. These include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover.

While Tata Trusts doesn't handle day-to-day operations of Tata companies, it plays a major role in philanthropy, focusing on housing, healthcare, and education initiatives.

Tata Sons, responsible for the group’s strategy, is currently led by N Chandrasekaran, who has held the position since 2017. With Noel Tata now overseeing Tata Trusts, his role will be crucial in shaping the future leadership of Tata Sons and the group’s continued success.