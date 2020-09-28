Headlines

Business

Business

Nifty, Sensex end higher as banks surge on government support hopes

Indian shares rose on Monday, led by banking stocks on hopes that the government may offer support and infuse some capital into the sector, with gains in global markets also aiding investor sentiment.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 04:40 PM IST

Indian shares rose on Monday, led by banking stocks on hopes that the government may offer support and infuse some capital into the sector, with gains in global markets also aiding investor sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.6 per cent to 11,227.55 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.6 per cent to 37,981.63.

"Expectations of a stimulus package from the (Indian) government are also helping," said Aamar Deo Singh, head advisory, Angel Broking.

"Markets have bounced back from important technical levels. 10,800 was an important technical support level and a lot of short covering has also happened," Singh added.

The public sector bank index gained 3.3 per cent and the banking index rose 3.3 per cent after a report said the finance ministry may provide capital support to some public sector banks in the third quarter

Analysts also said investors were hoping for some support for banks over waiving interest rates on loans under a moratorium, after the government told India`s top court that it was in its decision making process. The court will hear the case again on October 5.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India said it was rescheduling the monetary policy committee meeting that was due to be held between September 29 to October 1.

Shares of multiplex operators PVR Ltd  , INOX Leisure Ltd  rose as much as 13.5% and 8.0%, respectively, after the state of West Bengal was set to allow theatres to operate from next month.

Shares of India's Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd  ended up 5.2 per cent, after the country`s central bank okayed a three-member committee of directors to run the private lender.

The Nifty metals index rose 3 per cent on expectations of strong demand from top importer China. In global markets, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6 per cent.

