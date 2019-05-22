Nifty is well placed to hit the magical mark of 12000

1. Will it be bull market or bear market today?

Markets are expected to remain volatile due to pre-emptive/speculative trading by the bulls and the bears ahead of the election outcome day.

2. Which stocks are likely to be in the limelight today?

Our top pick is Reliance Industries as the stock has witnessed fresh long addition in Monday's session and has shown relative out-performance inspire of Nifty's fall on Monday. We remain positive for 1400+ in the current week.

3. Which sectors likely to impact the market today?

The banking sector can be in key focus due to its high participation in the Nifty Index led by State Bank of India in PSU banks

4. Your mid-term view?

Nifty is well placed to take out the magical mark of 12000 in the current series and post that we expect it to rally up to 12500/13000 levels by end of June. Even mid-cap stocks can witness fresh inflows as a lot of money is waiting on the sidelines to be invested post the election outcome

5. What drove markets on Tuesday?

Profit booking at all-time high levels and lack of fresh buying due to the close proximity of the event kept the markets under pressure on Tuesday.

Rahul Sharma, Head-Technical & Derivatives Strategy, Centrum Broking Ltd.