Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

The Nifty's previous high was 26,277.35, recorded on September 27, 2024, and it has taken approximately 14 months to breach this level. The rally is driven by optimism around potential interest rate cuts in the US and India, strong domestic economic indicators, and heavy buying by foreign market.

The Nifty 50 index has hit a new all-time high, surpassing 26,277 points, a level it last touched in September 2024. Analysts expect the rally to continue, with potential targets ranging from 26,500 to 27,000, driven by strong fundamentals and policy support. This marks a significant milestone, with the index gaining around 13% or 3,026 points in the current fiscal year.

What is driving the Nifty's surge past 26,277 points?

As of 9:32 am, the SENSEX was trading 302 points higher at 85,911 levels, while the NIFTY50 index traded 74 points higher at 26,278. The Nifty took about 289 sessions to break the ceiling and surge past despite the absence of a trade deal with the US and geopolitical developments. Among the most contributing scrips for the Nifty surge are Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries Ltd.

In the NIFTY50 index, Bajaj Finance turned out to be the top gainer with its stock rising 1.44% to ₹1,025. Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers. However, Eternal, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, Ultratech Cement, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, and Adani Enterprises stocks couldn't perform well.

Eleven of 15 major sectors traded higher, as buying was visible, led by the NIFTY Financial Services index's 0.5% gain. NIFTY Bank, Auto, Metal, Pharma and Private Bank indices also rose between 0.3% and 0.5%, according to Upstox.



Global market

Asian shares like Japan's Nikkei rose 1.24%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.35%, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.14%, and China's Shanghai Composite jumped 0.66%, extending their winning streak on Thursday. The gain was fuelled by rising expectations of a rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve. While US stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.82%, ending higher with Fed rate cut expectation fuelled buying interest ahead of Thanksgiving break.