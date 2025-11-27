FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details

Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases

Donald Trump says he's not inviting South Africa to 2026 G-20 summit in Miami

White House Shooting: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after two National Guard soldiers shot near White House, says, 'The animal..., pay steep price...'

2 Guardsmen critical after shooting near White House, Trump orders 500 additional National Guard troops to DC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what i

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’

Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po

Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

The Nifty's previous high was 26,277.35, recorded on September 27, 2024, and it has taken approximately 14 months to breach this level. The rally is driven by optimism around potential interest rate cuts in the US and India, strong domestic economic indicators, and heavy buying by foreign market.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Nifty 50 index has hit a new all-time high, surpassing 26,277 points, a level it last touched in September 2024. Analysts expect the rally to continue, with potential targets ranging from 26,500 to 27,000, driven by strong fundamentals and policy support. This marks a significant milestone, with the index gaining around 13% or 3,026 points in the current fiscal year. 

The Nifty's previous high was 26,277.35, recorded on September 27, 2024, and it has taken approximately 14 months to breach this level. The rally is driven by optimism around potential interest rate cuts in the US and India, strong domestic economic indicators, and heavy buying by foreign institutional investors.

What is driving the Nifty's surge past 26,277 points?

As of 9:32 am, the SENSEX was trading 302 points higher at 85,911 levels, while the NIFTY50 index traded 74 points higher at 26,278. The Nifty took about 289 sessions to break the ceiling and surge past despite the absence of a trade deal with the US and geopolitical developments. Among the most contributing scrips for the Nifty surge are Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries Ltd. 

In the NIFTY50 index, Bajaj Finance turned out to be the top gainer with its stock rising 1.44% to ₹1,025. Shriram Finance, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers. However, Eternal, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, Ultratech Cement, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, and Adani Enterprises stocks couldn't perform well. 

Eleven of 15 major sectors traded higher, as buying was visible, led by the NIFTY Financial Services index's 0.5% gain. NIFTY Bank, Auto, Metal, Pharma and Private Bank indices also rose between 0.3% and 0.5%, according to Upstox. 

Global market

Asian shares like Japan's Nikkei rose 1.24%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.35%, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 1.14%, and China's Shanghai Composite jumped 0.66%, extending their winning streak on Thursday. The gain was fuelled by rising expectations of a rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve. While US stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.67%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.82%, ending higher with Fed rate cut expectation fuelled buying interest ahead of Thanksgiving break. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what i
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting
Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'
Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details
Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po
Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...
The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement