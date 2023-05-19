Search icon
‘Nicely done’: What prompted Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to congratulate Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety?

Swiggy and Zomato are the two biggest food delivery platforms in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal congratulated his rival Swiggy’s co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majery on Thursday in a show of camaraderie in the food delivery platform segment.

Goyal wrote, “Congratulations. Nicely done” after Majety too to Twitter to reveal that Swiggy’s food delivery business had turned profitable in just nine years of the company being founded.

While Majety did not share any numbers, he said that Swiggy became one of the very few food delivery platforms globally to achieve profitability in less than nine years since inception.

 

 

“Excited that Swiggy turned its food delivery business profitable in March'23, while creating value for all our partners. Our teams have worked tirelessly to build long term value putting customers first each day,” the Swiggy CEO had shared on social media.

Swiggy achieves profitability in a year after acquiring Dineout in an all-stock deal worth around $120 million. The CEO said it was today “the leader in the dining out category with more than 21,000 restaurant partners across 34 cities.”

Goyal congratulating his competitor CEO was appreciated by some Twitter users who reacted in appreciated. “(Gentle)men at work!” wrote one user.

