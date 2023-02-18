New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan to get this whopping amount as monthly salary; know his net worth

New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan (File photo)

Indian-origin Neal Mohan, who has held several high positions in the video-sharing application, has now succeeded Susan Wojcicki as the new CEO of YouTube. New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan is expected to secure a massive salary package as the new head of the application.

Indian-American Neal Mohan was one of the senior-most officials under Susan Wojcicki and also serves as the Chief Production Officer of YouTube in the past. He was the first choice of the board to be the new CEO of YouTube, as the company joins the long list of organizations with Indian CEOs and heads.

Apart from holding the top post on YouTube, Mohan has been a part of many prestigious organizations. He started his journey with Google and completed a brief internship at Microsoft in his early career. He oversaw the Display and Video advertising division at Google, where he was in charge of the company's YouTube, Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and DoubleClick ad tech product services.

Salary of YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki had a whopping salary while she was heading the video-sharing app. As per media reports, her monthly salary when she was YouTube head was around USD 374,829. The salary of Neal Mohan is expected to be on the same lines.

When converted into Indian rupees, it is expected that Neal Mohan will have a monthly salary of Rs 3.1 crore. Since this was the salary of the former CEO in 2022, it is expected that Mohan will get a pay hike and earn more than this.

As per media reports, Neal Mohan had received a massive USD 100 million bonus from Google previously to prevent him from switching to Twitter. It is estimated that Mohan’s total net worth is over USD 150 million, which is Rs 1,242 crores.

