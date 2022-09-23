Search icon
New Telecom bill released: Proposes fee, penalty, internet service providers waiver

"Seeking your views on the draft Indian Telecom Bill 2022," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on a social media platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Representational Image
The government released the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, which includes a provision to waive off fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers on Wednesday.
 
The ministry has suggested a clause that would refund fees in the event that a telecom or internet provider gave up his licence.
 
“Seeking your views on the draft Indian Telecom Bill 2022," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on a social media platform in which he also shared the link of the draft bill.
 
The last date for public comment on the draft is October 20.
 
According to the draft , the central government may, "waive in part or full any fee, including entry fees, licence fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty" for any licence holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.
 
The bill proposes to exempt "press messages that are intended to be published in India" of correspondents accredited to the central or state government from interception.
 
The draft states that the exemption will not be given, however, in the event of a public emergency or in the interest of everyone's safety, the sovereignty, integrity, or security of India, or to maintain good relations with other countries, maintain public order, or stop incitement to crime.
 
In such cases "any message or class of messages, to or from any person or class of persons, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication services or telecommunication network, shall not be transmitted, or shall be intercepted or detained or disclosed" to the authorised officer, according to the draft bill.
