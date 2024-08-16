ITR refund scam: IT dept warns taxpayers of this new scam, know what it is here

These scams usually involve fake notifications to the taxpayers that they have been awarded a refund

The Income Tax Department has now raised a major alarm to taxpayers over a new fraud going on concerning fake communication on tax refunds. As the tax filing period draws near, the scammers increase their activity and make a call, send an email, or even display a pop-up message which informs the taxpayers that they are to receive a refund of some money.

These cons are often in the form of emails to the taxpayers notifying them that they have received a refund and at times the amount is stated, for instance Rs 15,000.

They are then directed to check their bank account through links which are fake or to insert their personal details and they are defrauded financially. The Income Tax Department reiterated to the public that they do not require credit card numbers or PINs from the public via emails or phone calls. In its latest tweet on the, the Income Tax Department warned taxpayers not to fall for such messages and verify the message through official channels.

They appealed to their followers in the forum not to respond to messages or click links that may take them to phishing sites. The only content that the taxpayers should focus on is that in the attachments of the ITR acknowledgment, which are official. As for any such fake emails or messages the Income Tax Department has asked people to forward them to them. Any email which is in doubt should be forwarded to webmanager@incometax. gov.in and incident@cert-in.org.in. This in turn helps the relevant authorities to try as much as possible to track and contain such scams.