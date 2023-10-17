Headlines

New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

The show marks Mukesh Ambani-led JioCinema's entry into a space currently dominated in the country by the hit show Shark Tank India.

DNA Web Team

Oct 17, 2023

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited’s OTT platform JioCinema is set to stream a new angel investment show named 'Indian Angels'. The show is being touted as the ‘World's First Angel Investment Show on OTT’. It marks JioCinema programming’s entry into a space currently dominated in the country by the hit show Shark Tank India.  

‘Indian Angels’ has been created by Digikore Studios and will exclusively stream on JioCinema. The show will offer viewers the opportunity to invest in the featured businesses, a press release on the show said. The first episode of ‘Indian Angels’ will be streamed on JioCinema at the end of October. Thereafter, two episodes of the show will be released every week. 

Furthermore, the show will also have a unique aspect where viewers will be extended a rare invitation to turn investors themselves. The panel of angel investors on the show will include Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co; Kunal Kishore, Founder and director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.

