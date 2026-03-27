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New Rules From April 1, 2026: From ITR, meal card to HRA, changes that may impact your pocket

India's new income tax law, effective April 1, retains existing tax slabs but introduces changes to reporting, increases meal benefits, tightens HRA rules, replaces Form 16, and enhances PAN compliance for improved transparency.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

New Rules From April 1, 2026: From ITR, meal card to HRA, changes that may impact your pocket
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The Indian government is set to introduce a new tax law, the Income-tax Act, 2025, replacing the six-decade-old Income-tax Act, 1961. This significant overhaul aims to simplify rules, improve transparency, and make tax filing more accurate. The changes will not affect tax rates or slabs but will impact how income, deductions, salary, capital gains, and disclosures are reported, verified, and filed.

Meal benefits get a boost

Salaried employees receiving meal coupons, vouchers, or cards, such as Sodexo, Pluxee, and Zaggle, or using subsidized office canteens, can expect a significantly higher tax break under the new rules. The exemption limit for employer-provided meals has been raised from Rs 50 per meal to Rs 200 per meal, applicable to both old and new tax regimes.

This translates to a meaningful annual benefit of over Rs 1 lakh, provided employers structure the benefit accordingly.

HRA rules become more flexible

The rules around House Rent Allowance (HRA) have been updated, with more cities added to the higher exemption category of 50% of salary. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad now join Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai in this category. However, claiming HRA will require more transparency, with employees needing to provide landlord details in a new declaration form, Form 124.

Changes in ITR filing and forms

The process of filing income tax returns (ITR) is being redesigned, with more detailed and smarter forms. Form 16 will be replaced by a new system-generated Form 130, directly linked to official tax records, reducing chances of mismatch. Returns will be pre-filled and automatically checked for errors, with fewer mistakes but stricter checks if something doesn't match.

PAN rules and reporting get tighter

PAN will be required in more transactions, including car purchase/sale and other high-value spends, aiming to improve tracking and reduce tax evasion. Smaller transactions may see reduced reporting requirements, offering some relief.

Impact on capital gains and salary structure

Investors and high-income individuals will notice more detailed reporting requirements, with clear break-ups of short-term vs long-term capital gains and defined methods for asset valuation and holding period. The changes may influence how companies design salary packages, and employees may need to review their structures carefully.

What to expect?

The new system aims to create a modern, digital-first tax system with minimal human interference, focusing on faster processing, fewer disputes, and better compliance. Taxpayers should start preparing early, reviewing their salary structure, checking their tax regime choice, and ensuring all documents are accurate to avoid delays in refunds.

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