New Parliament building constructed by this company, check whopping amount of winning bid

The new Parliament building is the landmark project of the ambitious Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista redevelopment plan. Built in an area nearly thrice that of the old Sansad Bhavan, the new Parliament House offers a significant upgrade in terms of legislative capacity and amenities.

The new Parliament building has been constructed by Tata Projects Limited. The leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company is a part of the Tata Group, led by famed business tycoon Ratan Tata.

Tata Projects won the contract to construct the new Parliament building in 2020. The company outbid Larsen & Toubro (L&T) by just Rs 3.1 crore. The winning bid of Tata Projects for the new Parliament building was Rs 861.9 crore while the L&T bid was Rs 865 crore.

There had been bids from seven firms out of which three were shortlisted, Shapoorji Pallonji being the third one. However, Shapoorji Pallonji decided not to participate in the financial bidding process. The cost estimated by the Central Public Works Department was Rs 940 crore over 21 months.

In terms of the materials used, the new Parliament has been constructed with 26,045 metric tons of steel, 63,807 metric tons of cement and 9,689 cubic metres of fly ash. The project generated employment of 23,04,095 man-days.