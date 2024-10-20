The new platform, part of the IEC project, will be managed by the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), which processes submitted returns through the e-filing portal

The Income Tax Department is set to launch a revamped version of its e-filing portal, ITR E-Filing Portal 3.0, aimed at making the process of filing tax returns easier and more secure for users. According to an internal circular dated October 8, the portal will offer a smoother experience for taxpayers to electronically file their returns, submit statutory forms, and access other important services.

The new platform, part of the IEC project, will be managed by the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), which processes submitted returns through the e-filing portal. The Back-Office (BO) portal will allow tax officers to access taxpayer information and manage the processing of returns.

ITR Portal 3.0 is expected to build on the previous version by providing improved services and addressing security concerns. The tax department is seeking feedback from taxpayers and other stakeholders, including tax professionals and officials, to further enhance the platform. A committee, led by a senior tax officer, will gather suggestions and submit recommendations by November 30, 2024.

The new system aims to reduce grievances related to e-filing, improve the overall user experience, and speed up the refund process.

With faster processing times and a more user-friendly system, it is expected to encourage more taxpayers to file their returns electronically and boost compliance. The department hopes that the changes will make tax filing less stressful and more efficient for everyone involved.