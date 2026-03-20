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New Income Tax Rules 2026 : Compressed timelines, big compliance gaps? Here's what will change for taxpayers from April 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, effective April 1, enhancing tax benefits for HRA but mandating disclosure of landlord-tenant relationships. The rules also raise PAN quoting limits for cash deposits/withdrawals (Rs 10 lakh+), motor vehicle purchases (Rs 5 lakh+), property transactions (Rs 20 lakh+), and hotel bills (Rs 1 lakh+), simplifying direct tax legislation approved by Parliament last year. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

New Income Tax Rules 2026 : Compressed timelines, big compliance gaps? Here's what will change for taxpayers from April 1
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The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, effective April 1, enhancing tax benefits for HRA but mandating disclosure of landlord-tenant relationships. The rules also raise PAN quoting limits for cash deposits/withdrawals (Rs 10 lakh+), motor vehicle purchases (Rs 5 lakh+), property transactions (Rs 20 lakh+), and hotel bills (Rs 1 lakh+), simplifying direct tax legislation approved by Parliament last year. 

New Income Tax 2026 rules: No Transition Window, Just a Deadline?

However, the tight timeline is causing concerns, with Rule 15 impacting employers' payroll processing and TDS computations, while Rules 11 and 12 introduce new requirements for multinationals. Although the rules aim to reduce disputes, compressed timelines may lead to compliance gaps, believes Vishwas Panjiar, Managing Partner, SVAS Business Advisors LLP, who suggests the government should have provided a transitional window, ideally Quarter 1, to implement the rules.

"The CBDT released the Income-tax Rules, 2026, on March 20, effective April 1. If that sounds like a transition window, it isn’t - it’s a deadline. These rules have immediate operational impact, " he says. "Rule 15 alone affects every employer running payroll in India. Perquisite valuation for accommodation, cars, concessional loans and utilities feeds directly into April salary processing and TDS computations - cycles that are already underway. The revised tables weren’t available when planning began; they’ve come in mid-stream. Similarly, for instance, for multinationals, Rules 11 and 12 introduce FMV certifications, accountant sign-offs, and new reporting requirements for offshore indirect transfers. That’s not ten-day work as it requires coordination across advisors and jurisdictions.

To be fair, the direction is sound. Standardised valuation and formula-based rules should reduce disputes over time. But compressed timelines don’t produce compliance; they produce gaps. One would have expected, given the scale of this legislative exercise, that the Rules be notified at least a month in advance or that transition provisions be built in for at least the first quarter."

It’s critical of the government that a transitional window of at least Quarter 1 of the year should be given to implement the Rules," he adds.

Here are key points from the new Income-Tax Rules 2026:

House Rent Allowance

- Enhanced tax benefit for salary earners
- Mandatory disclosure of landlord-tenant relationship
- 8 cities (Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru) qualify for 50% exemption, others get 40%

PAN Quoting Limits

- Cash deposits/withdrawals: Rs 10 lakh or more in a financial year
- Motor vehicle purchase: Rs 5 lakh or more
- Hotel/restaurant bills: Rs 1 lakh or more
- Immovable property transaction: Rs 20 lakh or more

Perquisites and Exemptions

- EVs treated at par with cars having engine capacity not exceeding 1.6 litres for valuing perquisites
- Recalibrated limits for employee perquisites and exemptions

Other Changes

- Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) accepted as an electronic payment mode
- Crypto exchanges to share info with tax department
- Stricter regulations around capital gains, stock exchange dealings, and non-resident taxation
- Auditors have a greater responsibility for checking PAN duplication and tax liability
- New forms (150+) introduced for tax-related activities

Simplification and Clarity

- Income Tax Act simplified, reduced from 819 sections to 536
- Language simplified, words reduced from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh
- 39 new tables and 40 new formulas introduced for clarity

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