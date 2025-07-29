New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this
PM Modi makes BIG statement during speech in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai court issues notice to Rhea Chakraborty seeking her response on...
RRB NTPC UG 2025: City intimation slip out, know exam details, direct link here
Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev changes Instagram name, bio amid Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...
'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test
When Sumona Chakravarti shared how she went from Ram Kapoor's sister to Kapil Sharma's wife: 'His partners never...'
Renowned Indian astrologer predicts another temple stampede, warns against traveling to these areas in 2025
'I'm sorry, study my...': New York shooter leaves CHILLING suicide note, says he had this disease
BUSINESS
If an asset is held for more than a year, the profit is considered a long-term capital gain and is taxed.
The income tax department has said the new I-T Bill does not seek to change any rate of taxes. Clarifying reports that the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, proposes to change tax rates on long-term capital gains (LTCG), the I-T department said "it (the bill) does not seek to change any rates of taxes".
Any ambiguity in this respect shall be duly addressed during the passing of the Bill, it added. "It is clarified that the Income Tax Bill, 2025 aims at language simplification and removal of redundant/obsolete provisions," the department said in a post on X. The new income tax bill, 2025, was introduced in Parliament in February and was then referred to a Parliamentary committee. The committee submitted its recommendation on the bill to Parliament on July 21.
LTGC vs STGC
If one sells an asset after holding it for a year or less, the profit on it is considered a short-term capital gain and is taxed as per regular income tax slabs in most cases. If an asset is held for more than a year, the profit is considered a long-term capital gain and is taxed.
There are news articles circulating on various media platforms that the new Income Tax Bill, 2025 proposes to change tax rates on LTCG for certain categories of taxpayers.
It is clarified that the Income Tax Bill, 2025 aims at language simplification and removal of…— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2025
READ | Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 28149 crore in 48 hours after layoff announcement, market cap declines to Rs...
What is capital gains tax?
It refers to the tax applicable to the profit one makes by selling an asset. These assets could be stocks, bonds, or real estate. The tax amount is based on the period for which one holds the asset before its sale.
(With inputs from PTI)