New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

GST tax rates on common use items ranging from hair oil to corn flakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies have been slashed after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday approved a complete overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Almost all personal-use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs. The new rates for all products, except gutkha, tobacco and tobacco products and cigarettes, will be effective September 22 -- the first day of Navratri, she said.

Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

All forms of chapati and paratha will be charged nil tax, down from the current rate of 5 per cent. FM Sitharaman said all individual life and health insurance policies will now attract nil tax in a bid to boost coverage.

Essential Food Items:

Unbranded foodgrains Fresh vegetables Unbranded atta Unbranded maida Unbranded besan Gur Milk Eggs Coconuts fresh or dried Unbranded tender coconut water Puffed rice Coffee bean, not roasted Unprocessed green leaves of tea Fresh ginger/turmeric Unbranded rye Unbranded barley/oats/maize Curd Lassi Unbranded paneer Unbranded natural honey Coir fiber Palmyra jaggery Salt Unbranded rice Unbranded grain sorghum Unbranded buck wheat/millet/canary seed Unbranded wheat or meslin flour Unbranded flours of potatoes Ground-nuts of seed quality Linseed of seed quality Sunflower seeds of seed quality Other oil seeds of seed quality Pappad Bread Khadi yarn

Household and Personal Items:

Kajal Hearing aids Brooms or brushes of twigs/vegetable materials Children's drawing and colouring books Fresh brazil nuts Fresh almonds/hazelnuts/Walnuts/pistachios All types of contraceptives Unbranded organic manure Plastic & glass bangles (except those made from precious metals)

Reading Materials and Postal Services: