New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

The new rates for all products, except gutkha, tobacco and tobacco products and cigarettes, will be effective September 22 -- the first day of Navratri.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

New GST Rates: Here's the list of exempted goods under GST
GST tax rates on common use items ranging from hair oil to corn flakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies have been slashed after the GST Council meeting on Wednesday approved a complete overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Almost all personal-use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs. The new rates for all products, except gutkha, tobacco and tobacco products and cigarettes, will be effective September 22 -- the first day of Navratri, she said.

Here's the list of exempted goods under GST

All forms of chapati and paratha will be charged nil tax, down from the current rate of 5 per cent. FM Sitharaman said all individual life and health insurance policies will now attract nil tax in a bid to boost coverage.

Essential Food Items:

  1. Unbranded foodgrains
  2. Fresh vegetables
  3. Unbranded atta
  4. Unbranded maida
  5. Unbranded besan
  6. Gur
  7. Milk
  8. Eggs
  9. Coconuts fresh or dried
  10. Unbranded tender coconut water
  11. Puffed rice
  12. Coffee bean, not roasted
  13. Unprocessed green leaves of tea
  14. Fresh ginger/turmeric
  15. Unbranded rye
  16. Unbranded barley/oats/maize
  17. Curd
  18. Lassi
  19. Unbranded paneer
  20. Unbranded natural honey
  21. Coir fiber
  22. Palmyra jaggery
  23. Salt
  24. Unbranded rice
  25. Unbranded grain sorghum
  26. Unbranded buck wheat/millet/canary seed
  27. Unbranded wheat or meslin flour
  28. Unbranded flours of potatoes
  29. Ground-nuts of seed quality
  30. Linseed of seed quality
  31. Sunflower seeds of seed quality
  32. Other oil seeds of seed quality
  33. Pappad
  34. Bread
  35. Khadi yarn

Household and Personal Items:

  1. Kajal
  2. Hearing aids
  3. Brooms or brushes of twigs/vegetable materials
  4. Children's drawing and colouring books
  5. Fresh brazil nuts
  6. Fresh almonds/hazelnuts/Walnuts/pistachios
  7. All types of contraceptives
  8. Unbranded organic manure
  9. Plastic & glass bangles (except those made from precious metals)

Reading Materials and Postal Services:

  1. Indigenous handmade musical instruments Postal items
  2. Printed books, including braille book
  3. Newspapers, journals and periodical
  4. Earthen pot and clay lamp

