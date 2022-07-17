New GST rates from Monday: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier?

New GST rates: Here's a look at what would get cheaper from Monday (Representational)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on many items would change from Monday. in June, the GST council agreed to rationalize rates on many sub-groups resulting in tax rate changes. The new rates are scheduled to be implemented from July 1. Meanwhile, Congress has attacked the government for changing the rates saying the timing is wrong as the country is grappling with inflation. "The CPI inflation in May 2022 stood at 7.04 percent and was as high as 7.79 percent in April 2022. These are way higher than the maximum limit of 6 percent set by the RBI. All the products for which GST rates have been revised upwards are items that are consumed daily by the lower and middle classes," said Congress Spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh. Here's what would get cheaper, what would get expensive from tomorrow.

New GST rates: What would get more expensive

Pre-packed food items, including curd and flour, will attract a GST of 5 percent. Earlier, pre-packed and pre-labeled items were exempted from paying GST. The rebate on hotel rooms below Rs 1,000 per day has been revoked - it would be taxed at 12 percent of the value.

On products like printing, writing, and drawing ink, the tax rate has increased from 12 percent to 18 percent. The same is true for knives, spoons, pencil sharpeners and LED lamps.

Hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 would attract a GST of 5 percent. ICU admissions have been exempted.

18 percent GST would be charged on tetra packs. GST would also be levied on the fee banks charge on cheque books. Solar-heaters would also get expensive as the tax has been increased from 5 to 12 percent.

Things that would go cheaper

Ostomy equipment would become cheaper from Monday. The tax levied on ropeway travel will be reduced from 12 to 5 percent. Truck rentals would cost less. Electric vehicles would attract only 5 percent GST. Those traveling via the economy class flight from the northeast won't have to pay GST.