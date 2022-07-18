Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

New GST rates come into effect: List of household items and services that get costlier from today

From today onwards, consumers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-lacked labelled food items like atta, curd and paneer. Check full list here:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

New GST rates come into effect: List of household items and services that get costlier from today
New GST Rates come into effect from today

Customers will have to pay more for household items, hotel rooms, banking services, among others from today as the GST Council's decision of rate hike comes into force. 

From today onwards, consumers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-lacked labelled food items like atta, curd and paneer, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000. In addition, hotel rooms with tariff up to Rs 1,000 per day, maps and charts will attract a 12 per cent GST. 

Last month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had pruned the exemption list and imposed tax on a host of goods and services. The Council had also removed duty inversion for goods where the taxes on inputs were higher than those on the output.

Here is the complete list of household items and services which are set to get more expensive from July 18: 

Curd, Lassi, Buttermilk – 5% GST

Jaggery (all types) – 5% GST

Khandsari Sugar – 5% GST

Natural Honey – 5% GST

Rice, Wheat, Rye, Barley, Oats – 5% GST

Rice Flour – 5% GST

Tender coconut water – 5% GST 

Wheat and Meslin Flour – 5% GST

Puffed rice (Muri), flattened or beaten rice, (Chira), parched rice (khoi), rice coated with sugar (Murki) – 5% GST

Others items and services to get costlier

Printer Ink – 18% GST 

Knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers – 18% GST 

Power-driven pumps like centrifugal, deep tube-well turbine and submersible pumps, bicycle pumps – 18% GST
 
Machines for cleaning, sorting, grading seed, grain pulses; machinery used in milling industry; pawan chakki – 18% GST

Milking and dairy machinery, machines for cleaning and sorting eggs – 18% GST 

LED Lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board – 18% GST

Drawing and marking-out instruments – 18% GST 

Solar water heater – 12% GST 

Prepared/finished leather/chamois leather/composition leather – 12% GST 

Bank cheques – 18% GST

Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and printed globes – 12% GST

Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day -- 12% GST

Hospital room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of amount charged for the room at 5 per cent without ITC. 

Works contract for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plant, crematorium etc. – 18% GST

18% GST for work contract for historical monuments, canals, dams, pipelines, plants for water supply, educational institutions, hospitals etc supplied to central,m state goverments and local authorities and sub-contractor thereof

Works contract supplied to central and state governments, union territories & local authorities for earthwork and sub-contracts thereof 12% 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.