New GST rates come into effect: List of household items and services that get costlier from today

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

New GST Rates come into effect from today

Customers will have to pay more for household items, hotel rooms, banking services, among others from today as the GST Council's decision of rate hike comes into force.

From today onwards, consumers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-lacked labelled food items like atta, curd and paneer, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000. In addition, hotel rooms with tariff up to Rs 1,000 per day, maps and charts will attract a 12 per cent GST.

Last month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had pruned the exemption list and imposed tax on a host of goods and services. The Council had also removed duty inversion for goods where the taxes on inputs were higher than those on the output.

Here is the complete list of household items and services which are set to get more expensive from July 18:

Curd, Lassi, Buttermilk – 5% GST

Jaggery (all types) – 5% GST

Khandsari Sugar – 5% GST

Natural Honey – 5% GST

Rice, Wheat, Rye, Barley, Oats – 5% GST

Rice Flour – 5% GST

Tender coconut water – 5% GST

Wheat and Meslin Flour – 5% GST

Puffed rice (Muri), flattened or beaten rice, (Chira), parched rice (khoi), rice coated with sugar (Murki) – 5% GST

Others items and services to get costlier

Printer Ink – 18% GST

Knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake-servers – 18% GST

Power-driven pumps like centrifugal, deep tube-well turbine and submersible pumps, bicycle pumps – 18% GST



Machines for cleaning, sorting, grading seed, grain pulses; machinery used in milling industry; pawan chakki – 18% GST

Milking and dairy machinery, machines for cleaning and sorting eggs – 18% GST

LED Lamps, lights and fixture, their metal printed circuits board – 18% GST

Drawing and marking-out instruments – 18% GST

Solar water heater – 12% GST

Prepared/finished leather/chamois leather/composition leather – 12% GST

Bank cheques – 18% GST

Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and printed globes – 12% GST

Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day -- 12% GST

Hospital room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of amount charged for the room at 5 per cent without ITC.

Works contract for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plant, crematorium etc. – 18% GST

18% GST for work contract for historical monuments, canals, dams, pipelines, plants for water supply, educational institutions, hospitals etc supplied to central,m state goverments and local authorities and sub-contractor thereof

Works contract supplied to central and state governments, union territories & local authorities for earthwork and sub-contracts thereof 12%