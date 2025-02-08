The brand has recently completed a successful pilot quick-commerce project in Dwarka, signaling its readiness to expand further and compete in the rapidly growing quick grocery market.

Regional Supermarket Chain Makes Bold Entry into Quick-Commerce, Offering a Hybrid Model of Quick commerce and offline stores for Fast and Convenient Grocery Delivery Dwarka, India – January 29, 2025 – Aap Ka Bazar, a regional supermarket chain, has made a strategic leap into the competitive world of grocery quick-commerce, positioning itself as a serious challenger to industry giants such as Zepto, Big Basket, Blinkit, and others.

Founded by Varun Agarwal, Aap Ka Bazar combines the power of offline retail with the speed and convenience of quick-commerce, creating a unique hybrid business model. The company operates four physical supermarkets in Dwarka while managing an extensive online platform that offers delivery across more than 80 pin codes, with dedicated time slots for customer convenience in Delhi, NCR.

In Minute Delivery in Dwarka: A Game-Changer

Aap Ka Bazar’s promise of monthly grocery delivery of any quantity that too in minutes in Dwarka sets it apart from competitors, offering customers an unbeatable level of speed and convenience. According to the founder, the focus on fast deliveries is not a challenge, but rather a core aspect of their service. Citing the latest market report wherein it has been said that the global quick commerce market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 22% from 2023 to 2030, with the market size estimated to reach approximately USD 342 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for fast delivery of essential goods and rising urbanization, He said “The complexities shown in quick deliveries is mere a myth and for us, quick delivery was never a challenge but a realm of untapped opportunities.”

This quick-service model is part of Aap Ka Bazar’s hybrid approach, seamlessly integrating offline stores with its online platform and delivery system, ensuring it meets the needs of customers at every level. Through its user-friendly app (available on iOS and Android), website, and dedicated delivery partner app, Aap Ka Bazar is redefining the grocery shopping experience.

The Growing Online Grocery Market in India

The grocery quick-commerce sector in India is rapidly expanding, with online sales seeing a substantial increase in recent years. According to RedSeer Strategy Consulting, q-commerce continues to deliver on its promise with minimal lapses in the consumer experience, thus, more consumers has shifted their planned e-commerce spending to q-commerce. GenZs and millennials residing in cities like Bangalore, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai continued to be the flag bearers of this category.

Aap Ka Bazar is tapping into this growth, with customer engagement on the rise. The brand has observed a steady increase in customer purchases, with a growing segment of consumers opting for the convenience of online grocery shopping. This shift is further accelerated by the expansion of the quick-commerce delivery network and time-slot management, both key features of Aap Ka Bazar’s business model.

Competing with the Giants: Small Players and Supermarket Chains Unite While industry giants dominate the landscape, there is still a vast untapped market for smaller players and supermarket chains to carve out their space. As more players enter the fray, including local chains and regional supermarkets, Aap Ka Bazar believes there is ample opportunity for everyone to thrive. Even with the potential entry of 20-25 additional players in the market, the growth prospects for the industry remain significant.

“The grocery market in India is still in its early stages,” says the founder. “Even with the entry of several new players, there is enough room for all of us to flourish. The general public is showing faith in our offerings, and we’re committed to providing an exceptional experience.”

About Aap Ka Bazar

Aap Ka Bazar is a local supermarket chain founded by Varun Agarwal, lately, joined by his brother Amit Goel. With four offline stores in Dwarka and a rapidly growing online presence, the company offers an integrated quick-commerce experience to meet the grocery needs of modern consumers. Aap Ka Bazar combines the speed of delivery, the reliability of offline stores, and the convenience of time slot management to create an unparalleled shopping experience. For more information, visit Aap Ka Bazar’s website or download the App.