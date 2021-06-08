Headlines

Business

Business

New e-filing website faces glitches, Sitharaman tags Infosys, Nandan Nilekani to get it fixed

The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday with a host of new features for taxpayers. Infosys has developed it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 05:25 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Infosys and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix technical glitches being encountered on the income tax department's new e-filing website. The Finance Minister took to Twitter after some users complained of facing glitches.

"I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys and @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided," Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted tagging Infosys and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department was launched on Monday with a host of new features for taxpayers. The new URL http://incometax.gov.in replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, and it went live at 8:45 pm, the tax department said in a tweet.

However, some users complained on social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal.

Infosys has developed the new e-filing portal. The software major also manages the IT infrastructure of GSTN, the company that processes GST returns. The company had earlier faced flak for technical glitches in the GSTN portal.

In 2019, the IT major was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds. With a host of new features, the new tax filing portal seeks to offer an enhanced and intuitive user experience.

Infosys is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

