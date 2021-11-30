Headlines

New CEO Parag Agrawal’s old tweet from first day at Twitter goes viral

The tweet shows an Instagram link with a thumbnail pic showing a bottle of wine or some other kind of beverage with the label ‘fledgling’.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

On Monday, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey paved way for another Indian tech wizard to take over at the helm of a global technology giant. The microblogging platform’s new Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has been the buzz among netizens ever since. Many Indians have been hailing his achievement and celebrating the appointment with immense pride.

People started digging out information about Agrawal, with several of his old tweets going viral. One such tweet came from his joining day at Twitter.

The tweet shows an Instagram link with a thumbnail pic showing bottle of wine or some other kind of beverage with the label reading ‘fledgling’. Along with it is a note saying “Welcome Parag”. Sharing the link of the encouraging first day surprise from Twitter, Agrawal had then written on October 4, 2011, “Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @Twitter.” Check out the tweet and the Instagram post to which it links, both below:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parag Agrawal (@paraga)

 

Parag Agrawal, IIT alumnus, joins the likes of Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella as Indian-origin techies at the help of the biggest tech companies of the world. A Computer Science and Engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, Agrawal is a PhD from Stanford University. He then worked with Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T Labs before joining Twitter.

