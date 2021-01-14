New BSNL plan launched: Check validity, offers, and other details

In good news for prepaid users, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the most affordable recharge plan for its prepaid customers.

The prepaid users of the state-owned telecommunications company will get a lot of benefits at a cheap price.

Rs 398 BSNL Plan: BSNL data vouchers plan priced at Rs 398 per month offers unlimited data and voice calls both local and national. This BSNL Rs 398 STV Plan also offers 100 free SMS per day both on local and on national roaming.

The new plan comes with 30-day validity period, and s available only in Chennai and Haryana.

BSNL Rs 1 per day plan

Under this new plan, BSNL is offering a full year's validity to its users. The company has kept the price of this affordable prepaid plan at Rs 365.

As this plan would provide the users with a validity of an entire year i.e. 365 days at Rs 365, it would cost its takers only Re 1 per day.

As for the benefits under this plan, the BSNL users will get daily mobile data of 2 GB. They will also get unlimited voice calling to go with that.

According to the BSNL's prepaid plan, 250 minutes of daily talk time will be free for the first 60 days. After 60 days or two months, the tariff for talk time will be charged according to the base plan.

Also, the BSNL users can avail of 100 free SMS daily under this prepaid plan.

This plan is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, West Bengal, North East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, UP East and UP West.

BSNL Ghar Wapasi Postpaid Plan According to Zee Busines, under this plan, BSNL is offering 70 GB data every month to customers. Also, under the rollover facility, 210 GB data can be availed. Apart from this, BSNL is also offering a postpaid plan of Rs 525 for users, under which customers will get 85 GB data.

Last year, government telecom company BSNL raised Rs 8,500 crore through sovereign guarantee bonds to use for network expansion and operational expenses. Moreover, the central government has mandated that all ministries, government departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs) i.e. public sector companies will use the telecom services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). The announcement was made in a memorandum issued by the Telecom Department (DoT).

The decision was a huge relief for loss-making state-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL who have been losing their subscriber base. In 2019-2020, BSNL recorded a loss of Rs 15,500 crore while MTNL posted a loss of Rs 3,694 crore.