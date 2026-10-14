New AI tool for investors: Ask anything about listed companies, valuations, portfolio performance

Indian retail investors are exploring AI-powered stock analysis tools that promise simpler market insights without complex charts. One such platform is attracting attention with a subscription priced at Rs 199 per month. Know more about it in detail.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based market research platform Kwala Intel has entered the Indian market with a tool that enables investors and traders to ask questions about listed companies, stock valuations, business fundamentals, portfolio performance, and other market-related queries. If an investor wants to research the stock market without navigating multiple financial websites, company reports, and technical charts, Kwala Intel offers an AI-powered interface that brings these queries together in one place.

The platform, which claims it has served investors in US markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, allows users to enter a stock or index and ask questions in everyday language. The idea is to make financial research easier to access, particularly for retail investors who may find market terminology and company disclosures difficult to interpret.

What does Kwala Intel offer?

Kwala Intel's subscription is priced at Rs 199 per month and includes unlimited AI chat access, according to the supplied product details. Users can ask questions about a company's valuation, examine business performance, seek explanations of technical indicators, or review shares held in their portfolios.

Stock research through direct questions

Stock research requires investors to consult several sources to understand a company's financial health, earnings, growth prospects, and market price. Traders may also study charts, price movements, and technical indicators before making decisions. The company brings these types of queries into a single AI-based interface.

Intraday and swing traders can use the tool to understand chart patterns, technical indicators, and price movements. These features may help users interpret the patterns they are studying, although market movements are uncertain and technical indicators do not guarantee the outcome of a trade.

Long-term investors can use the platform to ask about company fundamentals, including earnings, business growth, and valuation. Such research can help them identify the financial information they need to examine before deciding whether a stock fits their investment goals.

The tool also offers portfolio-related research. Investors who own shares in several companies can ask questions about individual holdings and seek explanations of company performance. The usefulness of the answers will depend on the data available to the platform, the wording of the question, and the user's ability to verify the information.

How to use Kwala Intel

Users can visit kwalaintel.com/in to access the service or go to app.kwalaintel.com/in/signin to register or log in. After signing in, they can enter the name of a stock or index in the search bar and submit a question about its valuation, financial performance, business outlook, or technical indicators.

Can investors rely on AI-generated stock analysis?

The platform allows users to frame questions around their research needs rather than depend solely on standard reports or pre-set search terms. For instance, a user researching a company could ask which financial indicators deserve attention or what factors may affect its earnings.

AI-generated answers should still be checked against company filings, exchange disclosures, and other reliable financial sources.

Users should also distinguish between historical data, estimates, and projections before acting on any analysis. The platform does not remove the risks involved in investing or trading, and its responses should not be treated as a guarantee of returns.