New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launching in India today: Watch it LIVE here

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India today (June 30). The company will broadcast the livestream of the launch event of the new Brezza for viewers across the country at MSArenaOffcial YouTube Channel. You can also watch the Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch event from the link below. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most anticipated launches of this year. Maruti Suzuki has already started accepting booking for the new Brezza compact SUV Brezza at an amount of Rs 11,000. Although the car will be fully unveiled today, the company has already teased few of the key features of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza such as electric sunroof, HUD, new touchscreen infotainment system and others. To catch up with prices and all that is new in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, you can watch the live stream of the event here.

As per the document uploaded on ICAT, the 2022 Brezza is 1,790mm wide, 3,995mm long and 1,685mm tall. The documents also reveal that the new compact SUV will be powered by the same 1,462cc K15C petrol engine that can be seen in the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift. The engine produces 102bhp at 6,000rpm, while the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm. The 1.5-litre engine will be available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. When it comes to variants, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in 10 variants - 07 with manual transmission and 3 with automatic transmission.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be available at a starting price of around Rs 8.5 lakh. In this segment, the car will compete against the likes of the newly launched Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV 300.