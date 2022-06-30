Headlines

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh: Design, variants and more

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is here. Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is here. Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be offered in 10 variants with two transmission options - LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O) and ZXI+ in manual transmission and VXI, ZXI and ZXI+.with automatic transmission. The new SUV will be available in 6 monotone shades – white, silver, grey, red, blue and a new khaki colour along with three dual-tone colours – red with black roof, khaki with white roof and black with silver roof. The new redesigned compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki is loaded to the brim when it comes to features and safety. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Price

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is 1,790mm wide, 3,995mm long and 1,685mm tall. At the front, the new SUV dons a redesigned front grille with sleek headlamps and LED DRLs. The car also gets a decent chrome touch at the front.

The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models however, the 2022 model gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car. 

At the rear, the company has done minor tweaks to the compact SUV and it now gets sleeker split tail lamps.

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Cabin

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV The 2022 Brezza features a layered dashboard design in dual-tone silver and brown finish. It gets a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets an electric sunroof, heads-up display and a revised instrument cluster. In terms of features, the SUV features cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.

When it comes to safety, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 6 airbags, ABS and EBD, ESP with hill-hold assist safety systems

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine and transmission

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology as seen in Ciaz and Ertiga. The engine produces 103bhp of power at 6,000rpm and it churns out 136.8nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre engine is  available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The automatic variant also features paddle shifters.

