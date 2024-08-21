Twitter
Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

He began his journey with Tata Group in 2016, after completing his studies at Bayes Business School. Initially, he led the packaged food and beverages division of Trent Limited and later managed Zudio, which has since become one of India's largest apparel brands.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...
A new generation is stepping into leadership roles at the Tata Group, one of India's largest and most influential business conglomerates. Among them is Neville Tata, a 32-year-old scion of the Tata family, who has taken over as the head of Star Bazaar, the hypermarket division of Tata Group's retail company, Trent Limited. Neville is the son of Noel Tata, chairman of Trent Limited and stepbrother of Ratan Tata, the iconic Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Despite his low public profile, Neville is making his mark in the family business. He began his journey with Tata Group in 2016, after completing his studies at Bayes Business School. Initially, he led the packaged food and beverages division of Trent Limited and later managed Zudio, which has since become one of India's largest apparel brands. Before assuming his current executive role, Neville served as a non-executive director on the board of Trent Hypermarket, the group's grocery retail subsidiary. However, sources suggest he has since resigned from that position to fully immerse himself in his new responsibilities.

Trent Limited, which also operates popular brands like Westside and Zara, sees its hypermarket business as a significant driver of future growth. As Neville takes on this critical role, he is expected to receive close guidance from his father, Noel Tata, who played a pivotal role in building Trent’s retail chain. Industry insiders speculate that Neville may soon assume a more prominent position, potentially as CEO or Executive Director of the hypermarket business.

The Tata family remains closely involved in the group's businesses. Neville's sisters, Leah and Maya Tata, are also active within the Tata Group. Leah recently took charge of the Gateway brand at Indian Hotels, while Maya works with Tata Digital, focusing on analytics and technology. Despite their prestigious family background, the Tata siblings reportedly prefer to operate as employees rather than owners, even avoiding the use of their famous surname at work.

In his personal life, Neville married Manasi Kirloskar, the daughter of industrialist Vikram Kirloskar, in a private ceremony in 2019. The wedding, held at Tata’s South Mumbai residence, was a quiet affair, attended by close family and friends, including Ratan Tata. The couple recently welcomed a son, named Jamset Tata, further strengthening ties between two of India's most powerful business families.

As Neville and his wife Manasi continue to ascend the ranks in their respective business empires, the power couple is poised to make an impact on India's corporate landscape, just as the previous generations of their families have done.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
