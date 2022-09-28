Network of THIS telecom company may disappear from customer’s mobile: Know why

Representational Image

Vodafone-Idea customers have bad news. The heavily indebted telecom company's 255 crore customers may experience difficulties in the future, according to media reports. Due to the company not paying its debts, this threat has emerged.

In actuality, Vodafone Idea owes Indus Towers roughly Rs 7000 crore. If the company does not pay the debt as soon as possible, Indus Towers has threatened to stop allowing it to use the towers as of November. Customers of Vodafone-Idea will have their mobile networks shut down immediately if this occurs.

According to sources cited in media reports, a letter warning about this has been sent to Vodafone-Idea on behalf of the tower company Indus Towers.

On Monday, Indus Towers' board of directors met. It covered the company's financial situation. During this, it was discovered that Vodafone Idea owes Indus Towers approximately 7,000 crores of rupees.