Netflix plans to launch a cloud gaming platform after Google shuts down Stadia

Representational Image

Netflix the online streaming platform is now considering launching a cloud gaming platform a year after launching its mobile game lineup, which included games like Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game and others.

Mike Verdu, vice president of gaming at the OTT juggernaut, made the disclosure at the TechCrunch Disrupt event. According to The Verge, Netflix wants to make use of its expertise in data streaming to let users play games on the cloud.

Verdu stated that the streaming platform will approach cloud gaming in the same way as mobile games in order to emphasise that the company is seriously considering a cloud gaming offering to connect with subscribers on TVs and PCs. This occurs the same day that Netflix said it has 55 additional games in development. (Also Read: Tata Motors to deliver 2,000 Xpres-T EVs to ride hailing platform Evera

Google just shut down its cloud gaming platform Stadia after three years of operation. The company said in a blog post that it was compelled to shut down the service because it did not get the expected traction. Last year, Google already ceased internal game development.

Google has stated that users could access the Stadia library's games until January 18. Additionally, it was made clear that since the majority of games on the Google platform do not enable cross-progress play, all game progress will be lost.

Netflix is optimistic that it will succeed where Google failed. According to Verdu, the cloud game will improve Netflix's business strategy. According to the Verge report, he noted that the streaming behemoth is not urging consumers to subscribe to it as a console replacement.