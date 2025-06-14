After graduation, Chris Xu worked in marketing and specialised in search engine optimization (SEO) at Nanjing Dianwei Information Technology, which is said to have been a forerunner of Shein. After this, Chris Xu realized that there was a lot of potential in selling Chinese products globally.

Recently, there was news that Reliance Retail, the company owned by one of the world's richest men, Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to make a big bang. Reliance Retail and e-commerce company Shein want to increase the production of clothes in India. Along with this, they want to sell Shein brand clothes made in India worldwide. Shein is an e-commerce company that started in China but is now headquartered in Singapore. Shein is a fast-fashion brand that earns more than $30 billion annually. Shein attracts customers through cheap prices and marketing, but very few people know who it's owned by.

Chris Xu, also known as Sky Xu and Xu Yangtian, is a Chinese-Singaporean businessman and the founder of the online clothing retailer Shein.

Shein is a very fast-growing fashion brand, popular among Gen Z. Shein sells trendy clothes in more than 150 countries. The company established its business in India in 2018. But in 2020, the Indian government banned some Chinese companies, including Shein. Shein re-entered India in February this year by signing an agreement with Reliance Industries and started a website named https://www.sheinindia.in/. Shein brand clothes made in India are sold on this website, while most of the clothes made in China are available on Shein's other websites.

Speaking about Shein founder Chris Xu not much is known about the 41-year-old businessman as he is considered to be reserved and rarely appears in public. Born in 1984 in Shandong province in China, Chris Xu has Chinese, American, and Singaporean citizenship and has studied at George Washington University.

After graduation, Chris Xu worked in marketing and specialised in search engine optimization (SEO) at Nanjing Dianwei Information Technology, which is said to have been a forerunner of Shein. After this, Chris Xu realized that there was a lot of potential in selling Chinese products in the global market. Chris Xu, in 2011, launched SheInside to sell wedding clothing, which later became Shein.

That same year, Chris Xu transferred the company's headquarters from Nanjing to Guangzhou and then to Singapore in 2022. Chris Xu is the CEO of Shein and is also believed to be the company's largest individual shareholder. Under his leadership, Shein has made a name for itself among the world's largest fashion retailers.

The company is known for its ultra-fast fashion model, wide product range, and low prices. According to Forbes, Chris Xu's net worth is $9.1 billion, i.e., around Rs 78,000 crore. He is among the richest people in China. The company raised money at a valuation of $100 billion in the first six months of 2022. But later, its valuation fell due to a decline in stock markets worldwide.

In 2023, Shein entered the offline market. For this, it partnered with Sparc Group. Sparc Group operates the fast fashion chain Forever 21. Under this partnership, Shein made its place in Forever 21 stores in the US. The company was earlier thinking of bringing an IPO in the US, but now it plans to list in London.