Net worth, Educational qualification of Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal

Billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday (January 19). The engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair at Ambanis’ residence Antilia in Mumbai. The glittering engagement ceremony saw the presence of who’s who of Bollywood, including superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant.

In this article, we will take a look at the net worth and educational qualification of Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, who is the husband of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who is the wife of Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani.

Radhika Merchant net worth and educational qualification

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, who is considered among one of the richest people in India. The net worth of Viren Merchant is around Rs 755 crore. According to reports, Radhika Merchant’s net worth is about Rs 10 crore.

Radhika Merchant completed her schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School and BD Somani International School in Mumbai. She earned an international Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School. Radhika did her bachelor’s degree in politics and economics at New York University.

Shloka Mehta net worth and educational qualification

Shloka Mehta Ambani is the daughter of diamond businessman Russell Mehta. She tied the knot with Akash Ambani in 2019.

Shloka’s father Russell Mehta has an estimated net worth of USD 225 million. Shloka Mehta's net worth is reportedly USD 18 million.

Shloka Mehta did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She did her undergraduate course in Anthropology from Princeton University, New Jersey and then went to London School of Economics and political science to complete her degree in law.

Anand Piramal net worth and educational qualification

Anand Piramal is the son of well-known businessman Ajay Piramal. Besides taking care of the financial services businesses, Ajay, who is married to Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha, also runs Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the group. He is also the founder of a rural healthcare start-up called Piramal eSwasthya.

Not much information is available about Anand Piramal’s net worth but the net worth of his father Ajay Piramal is around Rs 25, 596 crores.

Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal went to the University of Pennsylvania to complete her Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Anand Piramal completed his master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.