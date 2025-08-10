Twitter
Business

BUSINESS

Nearly 80% employees of THIS company are millionaires, half worth over Rs 220 crore, it is...

The California-headquartered company is now the world's most valuable publicly-traded firm, with its market value crossing USD 4.3 trillion. Its stock has jumped over 79 percent in the past one year and more than 30 percent since January. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

Nearly 80% employees of THIS company are millionaires, half worth over Rs 220 crore, it is...
The company's growth coincides with the skyrocketing demand for AI chips in recent years.

Nearly 78 percent of employees at the American technology company Nvidia are now millionaires, according to a recent survey. Roughly half of the staffers have a net worth above of USD 25 million (approximately Rs 220 crore). The survey was conducted among more than 3,000 employees, representing about 10 percent of the chipmaker's workforce. A large chunk of this wealth is linked to the company's stock purchase programme, which allows workers to buy shares at a 15 percent discount. In addition, Nvidia's monumental stock performance in recent months has also contributed to the rise in employee wealth.

How much has Nvidia's market value surged?
The surge in employee wealth comes as Nvidia sees a massive rise in its market value. The California-headquartered company is now the world's most valuable publicly traded firm, with its market capitalisation crossing USD 4.39 trillion. Its stock has jumped over 79 percent over the past one year and more than 30 percent since January. The company's growth coincides with the skyrocketing demand for AI chips in recent years as the technology is increasingly embedded in products and services.

What is the net worth of Nvidia's CEO?
At the heart of Nvidia's meteoric rise is its chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, whose own net worth has surpassed USD 157 billion. At the time of writing this, Huang ranked as the sixth-wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes' billionaires list. In a recent interview, Huang talked candidly about the wealth generation within the company he co-founded in 1993. "I've created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world," he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
