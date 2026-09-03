NCLT issues order to protect auctioned assets of BYJU's parent company, halts RP from further action

TLPL, the parent company of edtech major Byju's, is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process. In its order dated August 31, 2026, the tribunal said the disputed assets should be preserved as they are until the next hearing on September 21, 2026.

The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Shailendra Ajmera Resolution Professional (RP) of Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL) and auction purchaser Comprint Tech Solutions (I) Private Limited to maintain status quo over the assets, articles and equipment auctioned as per the notice dated August 2, 2026.

TLPL, the parent company of edtech major Byju's, is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process. In its order dated August 31, 2026, the tribunal said the disputed assets should be preserved as they are until the next hearing on September 21, 2026.

What did the order say?

The order was passed on an application filed by the RP of Byju's K3 Education Private Limited, supported by counsel appearing for the suspended directors. The applicant disputed the ownership and disposal of the assets, contending that articles worth about Rs 150 crore were sold for nearly Rs 16 crore.

The Bench of Judicial Member Sunil Kumar Aggarwal and Technical Member Radhakrishna Sreepada observed, "Even if part of the auctioned articles actually belonged to TLPL, the ownership of rest of the articles remains in haze." It held that the auctioned articles need to be preserved until clear evidence emerges, noting that an altered ground situation cannot be reversed.

The Tribunal also brought Comprint, which emerged as the successful bidder in the auction conducted on 14 August 2026, into the case as a respondent. It directed the buyer to file a detailed inventory of the assets bought, the complete address where they have been stored and photographs within one week from the date of service of the application notice and the order. A copy of the same should be provided to the counsel for the applicant.

NCLT asks TLPL's RP to share details with applicant in 7 days

In a separate direction, TLPL's RP has been told to comply with the Tribunal's earlier order dated 20 August 2026 within one week and provide the relevant details and data to the applicant's counsel. During the hearing, the applicant submitted that the earlier direction was yet to be complied with. Counsel for TLPL's RP said additional time was needed to collate the data and retrieve the relevant documents.

The applicant contended that further dissipation of assets, in which Byju's K3 claimed substantial stake, could deprive it of the assets needed to continue its corporate insolvency resolution process.

The counsel for the suspended directors questioned why the auction was held in haste and submitted that TLPL's insolvency resolution process was intended to revive the company, while objecting to the sale of assets at what the counsel termed a meagre price.

The order also records a clarification by counsel for TLPL's RP that at the time of the earlier hearing on 20 August, only part of the auctioned articles had changed hands and delivery of the rest was in progress. The Tribunal amended its earlier order to record this. At the 31 August hearing, counsel stated that by then all auctioned articles had been delivered to the successful bidder.

The Resolution Professional of T&L contends that the goods were T&L's, that the sale had the approval of its Committee of Creditors, and that Byju's K3 has not proved title. The Tribunal has decided none of these questions; it has directed preservation of the goods till it does.

The case comes after a Karnataka High Court order dated 28 August 2026, which allowed the applicant to move the NCLT for protection of the properties. The NCLT's interim order protects the specified auctioned assets till further consideration. It does not finally adjudicate ownership or set aside the completed auction. The next hearing is on 21 September 2026.