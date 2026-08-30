NCLT Case: Dr Subhash Chandra breaks silence on misleading social media posts, explains Rs 22,000 cr personal guarantees

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra addresses #PaisaWapasKaro hashtag over Rs 22,000 cr personal insolvency claims. Said Rs 22k cr guarantees at borrowing, Rs 4,800 cr after default. Claims borrowers disbursed Rs 4808 cr, paid Rs 3803 cr, balance Rs 998 cr but claims Rs 5311 cr filed.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has addressed the misinformed social media hashtag #PaisaWapasKaro over reports of personal insolvency claims of around Rs 22,000 crore. Giving the full details of financial accounts, Dr Chandra hopes that the lenders will also discuss with the borrowers, reconcile the outstanding accounts and get paid by the borrowers.

"I have seen and observed social media posts since the past three days on the above issue. Some of the posts also included hashtags like #PaiseVapasKaro. There has been a wrong perception and understanding about the matter," Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra said in the statement.

Rs 22,000 cr guarantees at borrowing, Rs 4,800 cr after default: Subhash Chandra

In an official statement released on August 30, 2026, Dr Chandra gave a detailed account explaining that a total of Rs 22,000 crore in personal guarantees were signed at the time of borrowing of funds by the borrowers, while Rs 4,800 crore in guarantees were signed after the default occurred. "...though I am not complaining, as I own the signatures," he added.

"The borrowing entities are multiple in numbers, even in the case of many lenders. Which means lenders might have lent money to 2, 3 or 4 entities which were guaranteed repayment by Dr. Subhash Chandra," the statement reads.

Highlighting the amount disbursed and repaid by the borrowers, Dr Chandra said, "As can be seen from the above table as part of the total amount of Rs. 4808 Crores disbursed, the borrowers paid Rs. 3803 Crores, leaving a balance of only Rs. 998 Crores."

Borrowers assured to settle Rs 4262 cr after reconciliation: Essel Group Chairman

He added, "Against a payable amount of Rs. 998 Crores, claims filed were Rs. 5311 Crores. Afterwards reducing the settled/paid claims of Rs. 1049 Crores. Remaining Rs. 4262 Crores."

Dr Chandra also addressed the difference between the figures cited in earlier press statements, saying, "Amounts differ from the Press Statement given earlier of Rs.3992 Crores and Rs. 4262 Crores because some accounts were not taken as they neither voted for or against."

On the remaining claims, he said, "Dr. Subhash Chandra has discussed with all borrowers, and they have assured to settle this Rs. 4262 Crores after reconciliation with lenders, settle and pay the balance."

The Essel Group Chairman reiterated that when the group encountered financial stress in January 2019, its liabilities stood at approximately Rs 45,000 crore. Of this amount, around Rs 43,000 crore has since been repaid.