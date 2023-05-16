Navnoor Kaur, IMT MBA who quit bank job against family's wishes to sell jaggery, her yearly earnings are...

Navnoor Kaur is the CEO of Jaggercane. She is an IMT Ghaziabad graduate. (File)

Navnoor Kaur completed her MBA from one of the top business schools in the country, IMT Ghaziabad, in 2019. She got a high-paying job in a large private sector bank. She opened a part-time business from her house, with her savings. Within two years, the business has become so profitable that she decided to quit her job and dedicate all her time to the startup.

She started the business with her own savings. She would work the entire day at the office and at night, work on her start up project. Her family didn't want her to quit her job. However, she convinced them that her idea would work. She started selling jaggery products. Her company Jaggercane earned a turnover of Rs 2 crore last year and aims Rs 100 crore turnover in the next five years.

She is the first entrepreneur in her family. Her business is spread across 22 districts in India.

She studied in Ludhiana. Her father is a professor and mother is a school principal. After MBA, she was chosen for IMT Ghaziabad. She is good at studies.

She used to work in Kotak Bank in Gurgaon. She started to get a good salary. However, she always wanted to run a food business.

She told Bhaskar that she got the idea of selling jaggery as many of her family members got diabetes. She wanted to find a healthier alternative to refined sugar. She found out that no big player was selling chemical free jaggery in the Indian market.

She also started experimenting with jaggery and made more products.

She did door-to-door marketing. She got more confident about her product after people started to buy them after tasting them.

She met her father's student Kaushal who ran a manufacturing plant in Punjab. They started to work together. He oversees manufacturing; she handles branding, operations and tie-ups.

She had saved Rs 5 lakh from her job which she invested for the business.

She faced several challenges. A lot of shopkeepers also turned her products down citing low margins and small shelf-life. She, however, didn't lose hope and heart.

Kaushal increased the shelf life from 1 month to 9 months.

They also exported their goods to foreign markets.

They employ 25 people including 7-8 women.