Narayana Murthy took Rs 10000 from wife Sudha Murty to build Rs 773165 crore company, is still left with this regret...

Narayana Murthy's journey is nothing short of inspirational. However, he himself has expressed regret over a particular aspect of his career

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, is a name well-known for his significant contributions to the IT industry. His journey from starting Infosys to transforming it into one of the world's leading IT companies is nothing short of inspirational. However, Murthy himself has expressed regret over a particular aspect of his career.

Murthy admits that his greatest mistake was not involving his wife, Sudha Murty, in Infosys. Despite their shared journey, Murthy decided against making Sudha a part of the company. During an India Today summit, Murthy confessed that his decision was influenced by the strong belief that family members should not take leadership roles in a company. He stated, "I was a staunch idealist at that time. I wanted to do something different and decided that my company would not become a husband-wife business, even though I knew Sudha was more capable than any of the founding members."

Sudha Murty supported Narayana through his early struggles. Initially, she was not supportive of his Infosys idea, but later contributed her own savings of Rs 10,000. Her sacrifices played a crucial role in helping Narayana achieve his dreams.

Meanwhile, Sudha Murty's support exemplifies a rare kind of partnership, and her role in Narayana’s success is a testament to the sacrifices she made.