NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder and promoter of Infosys, and his family members, have suffered a major decline in their wealth. This is due to a sharp decline in Infosys share price, which erased Rs 6,875 crore wealth of Narayana Murthy and his family. On March 12, share of the IT firm declined by Rs 71.55 (4.31%) to close at Rs 1,590.05. Currently, the market cap of Infosys stands at Rs 6.58 lakh crore. Reports suggest, five members of Narayana Murthy's family held 4.02 per cent stake in Infosys worth Rs 26,287.19 crore, incorporating Wednesday's fall. This is down Rs 6,875.70 crore over Rs 33,162.89 crore on December 13, 2024 when the scrip hit one-year high.

Rohan Murty took Rs 2,771 crore hit, followed by Akshata Murty (Rs 1,778.79 crore) and Sudha N Murthy (Rs 1,573.54 crore). Narayana Murthy's notional wealth fell Rs 684 crore to Rs 3,299.79 crore. Narayana Murthy owned 0.40 per cent stake in Infosys, while his wife Sudha N Murty held 0.92 per cent stake in the IT major at the end of December quarter. His son Rohan Murty and daughter Akshata Murty, who is also the wife of ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak, owned 1.62 per cent and 1.04 per cent stakes, respectively. Narayana Murthy's grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty held a marginal 0.04 per cent stake in Infosys as well.

Sensex falls for 4th day

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 72.56 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 74,029.76. During the session, it tumbled 504.16 points or 0.68 per cent to touch a low of 73,598.16. From the Sensex pack, Infosys was among the laggards along with Tata Group's TCS, HCL Technologies and others. The NSE Nifty slipped 27.40 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 22,470.50. In the session, it fell 168.35 points or 0.74 per cent to hit an intraday low of 22,329.55.

