Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: EC orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal today

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Amid rumours of breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on keeping personal life private: 'Why do I...'

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

HomeBusiness

Business

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…

IT giant Infosys has been fined around Rs 260000 which is nothing when you look at the financial transactions of the company.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 583000 crore Infosys slapped with heavy fine, asked to pay Rs…
Narayana Murthy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys is one of the most valuable tech companies in India right now with a market cap of more than Rs 583000 crore. Although Infosys is based out of India, it caters to clients all over the globe and it currently has a presence in over 56 nations. Narayana Murthy’s Infosys is often in the news for its business announcements, new ventures, acquisitions, hirings and other things. However, the company is now trending in the news for a completely different reason. As revealed by the company, Infosys has been slapped with a heavy fine due to non-payment of sales tax.

IT giant Infosys has been fined around Rs 260000 which is nothing when you look at the financial transactions of the company. The penalty on Narayana Murthy’s firm has been imposed due to non-payment of sales tax for the period of April 2024.

Infosys was also recently slapped with a fine for alleged violation of short payment of modified business tax. For those who are unaware, short payment refers to partial or reduced payment made that is lesser than the invoiced amount.

Earlier, Florida’s department of revenue had imposed a penalty of $76.92 on Infosys in August 2023 for shortfall of tax payment.

In October 2023, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts had imposed a fine of $1,101.96 on Infosys. The Commercial Tax Department of India in September had last year sent a demand notice of Rs 26.5 lakh to Infosys for integrated goods and services tax (IGCST), along with penalty and interest charges.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, which Sena faction will win the seat?

Rare Cosmic Event: These Indian cities to witness 6 planets in one line on...

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP end TMC's dominance in the state?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement