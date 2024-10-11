This significant shift comes amidst growing concerns over fraudulent recruitment practices within the Indian software industry

Infosys, one of India's leading IT services firms, has changed its recruitment model to increase security and the quality of the experience for the applicants. The company has stopped using email to send the job offer letters in a bid to fight cases of recruitment fraud and safeguard the candidates from falling prey to the scams. Instead, new hires, including fresh graduates and experienced professionals, must now log into Infosys' internal system to access their job application details.

This major transition has come at a time when there are increasing incidences of fake recruitment companies in the IT industry in India. It has been found out that the scammers have been on the prowl in the recent past and have been sending fake employment offers and fake information to the seekers. With regard to the offer letters, Infosys envisioned that by hosting them on the company’s career website, candidates will be protected and the process of recruitment made more efficient.

An announcement on the Infosys career site warns candidates: Special notice—Infosys offer letter and related documents are accessible only through the career site. This change is also useful in the process of minimising fraud and also supports sustainability at Infosys since the hiring procedure will be paperless.

This decision-making is not unique to this organisation, as there are many problems in the industry, especially the delay in onboarding of freshmen. Recruitment vendors have pointed out that this new approach could also curb the candidate’s ability to ‘browse’ various offers from other employers, hence creating a more loyal workforce.

Infosys had a record of 2.4 million applications for the fiscal year 2024 for jobs, and out of them, only 26,975 got selected. These are some of the measures the company has taken in its recent past as part of its long-term agenda to improve workplace transformation and sustainable practices. In the recently released ESG report for FY24, Infosys recalled its commitment to fostering diversity and promoting health, wellness, and sustainability.

The IT sector is still developing, and the activities that Infosys has taken can become an example for other companies that want to protect their recruitment process while improving the candidate experience.