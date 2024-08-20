Twitter
National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

HomeBusiness

Business

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...

Industry experts speculate that Infosys’s involvement could extend to other global regions, potentially pushing their total earnings beyond $100 million

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Narayana Murthy's Infosys to bag Rs 837 crore in Microsoft-Coca Cola mega deal worth Rs...
Narayana Murthy
In April, Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners PLC inked a groundbreaking $1.1 billion agreement with Microsoft to overhaul its cloud infrastructure. But what does this colossal deal mean for Infosys, the Indian IT powerhouse? The answer is poised to make waves in the tech world.

According to recent filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Infosys is set to earn $27 million just from Coca-Cola’s Euro Pacific operations. Industry experts speculate that Infosys’s involvement could extend to other global regions, potentially pushing their total earnings beyond $100 million.

Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners PLC, a key subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, disclosed that they committed €167 million to Microsoft for Azure cloud migration services over a six-year term. Alongside this, they earmarked an additional €25 million for Infosys, cementing the Indian IT firm’s critical role in the project.

Outsourcing expert Jain emphasised that such partnerships are becoming increasingly common as Indian IT service providers like Infosys collaborate with tech giants like Microsoft to secure significant portions of global cloud migration deals. "This deal not only highlights Infosys's growing influence but also underscores the critical role of AI and cloud services in driving large-scale digital transformations," he remarked.

The strategic partnership between Microsoft and Coca-Cola, announced in April, focuses on leveraging Microsoft's generative AI capabilities and fostering global innovation. As a result, Infosys's involvement represents a key victory in the ongoing AI revolution, potentially shaping the future of cloud computing across multiple industries.

