Narayana Murthy’s Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs 13000000000, name is…

The second-biggest provider of IT services in India, Infosys, has partnered with Telstra, a major player in the Australian telecom and technology industry, to expand its advanced AI capabilities. In the agreement, Infosys would pay USD 153 million (about Rs. 1,300 crore) to acquire 75% of Versent Group, a Telstra subsidiary. Following this, Infosys would assume complete management of Versent's activities, with Telstra keeping just 25% of its investment.

According to a statement from Infosys, Versent Group offers cloud services to Australian businesses in industries like banking, energy, utilities, government, and education.

Subject to approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia, the purchase, which Infosys claims will increase its local footprint, is anticipated to be completed by the second half of fiscal 2026.

Following the announcement, Infosys's US-listed shares increased 1.6%, closing at $16.33.

Infosys’ partnership with Telstra

Telstra and Infosys signed a long-term strategic relationship in 2024 to enhance customer experience and accelerate the telecom company's IT and software engineering transition.

In order to promote technological innovation, bolster leadership in the tech industry, and assist Telstra's "Connected Future 30" agenda, this partnership was extended with Telstra International in 2025.