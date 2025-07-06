Narayana Murthy's Infosys sends 'detailed warning email' to employees for..., these alerts are part of...

The goal is to make sure employees maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.

Indian IT giant Infosys is once again in the spotlight. According to reports, after recently laying off hundreds of trainees, the company is now sending warning emails to employees who are working longer than the standard hours. These alerts are part of a new system that tracks work hours and discourages employees from working excessively, even as Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has publicly supported a 70-hour workweek.

Infosys has set up an automated monitoring system that flags any employee who works more than 9 hours and 15 minutes in a day. This system was introduced after the company moved to a hybrid working model for its over 3.2 lakh employees. The goal is to make sure employees maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.

According to reports, the HR department regularly reviews work hours. If any employee crosses the time limit, the system triggers a detailed email. These emails show the number of hours worked, the number of remote workdays, and daily averages.

“We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger,” said an employee, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Since November 2023, Infosys has asked employees to come to the office at least 10 days a month. While remote work continues, the company wants to ensure it doesn’t lead to burnout or overwork.

The emails remind employees to take regular breaks, maintain a healthy routine, and talk to their managers if they feel overwhelmed. The company is now focusing on employee wellbeing, a clear change from earlier messaging that seemed to encourage longer work hours.

This new approach comes at a time when health concerns are rising in the tech sector. Many young professionals have reported issues like heart problems, often linked to poor lifestyle choices such as irregular meals and lack of sleep.