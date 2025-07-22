Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers this much starting salary for freshers in 2025, it starts from Rs...

Despite rising living costs and inflation, this figure has remained constant for years, raising concerns among job seekers and industry experts.

Infosys, one of India’s top IT companies, has not made major changes to the salary packages of freshers in the last 10 years, as per recent reports. This trend is not unique to Infosys alone. Other major IT firms, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have also kept their entry-level salaries mostly unchanged over the past decade.

Freshers joining Infosys typically receive a starting salary in the range of Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh per annum. Despite rising living costs and inflation, this figure has remained constant for years, raising concerns among job seekers and industry experts.

According to job platform Indeed.com, the average salary of a System Engineer at Infosys is about Rs 3.7 lakh per year. A Test Engineer earns slightly higher at around Rs 4.3 lakh annually. Software Developers, however, can earn significantly more, with salaries ranging from Rs 6.4 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh per year, depending on skills and experience.

Salaries at Infosys may also vary depending on the city or region in which the employee is posted. Locations like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune often see slight differences in pay due to cost-of-living adjustments.

While the base salary remains low at the start, Infosys offers various benefits over time. As employees gain experience, they move up different salary bands and become eligible for raises, bonuses, stock options, and other perks. These additional benefits can significantly boost an employee’s overall earnings.

Still, the stagnant entry-level pay has sparked debate, especially at a time when India’s tech industry is expanding globally. Experts suggest that companies may need to revisit their fresher compensation policies to stay competitive and attract top talent.