With view to ramp up its Hubballi development centre, industrialist Narayana Murthy-led Infosys has issued about 600 placement offers to students of engineering colleges located in and around the Dharwad district, Karnataka, The Economic Times reported citing sources.

As per the report, the selected students are likely to join the firm after April this year. Notably, hiring talented young minds from colleges is a part of the tech giant firm's strategy to scale up the staff strength.

The Hubballi development centre is functional and expected to grow in the coming years. At present, there are over 900 employees and 100 support staff, reported the outlet citing sources.

Significance of Hubballi

As Hubballi aims to become a major trade, commerce hub in the Mumbai-Karnataka region, the IT giant faced heat last year for allegedly "not doing enough to kickstart full-fleged operations there".

The issue with the centre being under-staffed was discussed in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday. Several members demanded the government to intervene into the matter. BJP member SV Sankanur and Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti urged Maharashtra Industries Minister MB Patil to direct the company to start full-fleged operations in the region.

In terms of population and area, the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad form the second largest city in Karnataka.