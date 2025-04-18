This move follows a similar round of layoffs in February 2025, when over 300 trainees were let go for the same reason.

Infosys, one of India’s largest IT companies, has let go of 240 entry-level employees who did not clear internal assessments. The company shared this news with the affected employees through emails sent on April 18, as reported by Moneycontrol.

This move follows a similar round of layoffs in February 2025, when over 300 trainees were let go for the same reason. In both cases, Infosys has offered free upskilling programs through NIIT for IT training and UpGrad for BPM (Business Process Management) roles.

The company said the employees were given extra time, doubt-clearing sessions, and three chances to pass the "Generic Foundation Training Program," but they still did not meet the required standards. Therefore, they could not continue with the apprenticeship program.

Infosys is helping these employees by offering professional outplacement services and Infosys-sponsored external training. Those interested in BPM roles can undergo special training and apply again to Infosys BPM Limited. Others who want to continue in IT can take part in free IT training.

In addition to training, Infosys is giving the affected employees one month’s salary, accommodation, and travel allowance to return home from the training center in Mysore.

About 730 trainees, who joined Infosys on October 21, 2024, took their final assessment on April 17, 2025. The results for the next group of trainees are expected next week.

In March, the company had also let go of 30-45 trainees at its Mysore campus due to similar reasons. Those trainees were also offered a 12-week training program to prepare for BPM roles.

Many of these employees were hired as System Engineers and Digital Specialist Engineers. They had waited more than two years to join Infosys due to a slowdown in the global economy and reduced spending by clients.

Infosys recently announced that it plans to hire 20,000 freshers in the current financial year, despite facing slow demand in key markets like the US and Europe. Last year, it hired over 15,000 freshers.