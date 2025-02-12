Narayana Murthy's Infosys has terminated approximately 400 freshers at its Mysuru campus, after they reportedly failed to clear certain mandatory tests.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys has terminated approximately 400 freshers at its Mysuru campus, after they reportedly failed to clear certain mandatory tests. While the move was criticised by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the IT giant has now come up with a clarification.

"All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation", the company stated in a conversation with PTI.

Here's how freshers reacted

The mass termination, which took place on February 7, affected trainees who had waited two and a half years to join the company after receiving their offer letters in 2022, MoneyControl reported.

"This is cruelty, it is a big company, trainees fear speaking the truth," a terminated trainee told MoneyControl on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the terminations were carried out in a systematic manner, with a group of trainees called in with their laptops in the presence of security personnel and bouncers.