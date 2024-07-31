Twitter
Narayana Murthy's Infosys gets GST notice of Rs 32000 crore for...

Infosys argued that GST payments are eligible for credit or refund against export of IT services.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

Narayana Murthy's Infosys gets GST notice of Rs 32000 crore for...
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, has been slapped with a 'pre-show cause' notice for alleged GST evasion to the tune of about Rs 32,403 crore. In a BSE filing, the Bengaluru headquartered IT firm said Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crores for the period July 2017 to March 2022, towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys Ltd, and added that the company has responded to the pre-show cause notice. The company has a market cap of Rs 7.74 lakh crore as of July 31.

"... The company has also received a pre-show cause notice from the Director General of GST Intelligence on the same matter and the company is in the process of responding to the same," the filing said.
The company believes that as per regulations, GST is not applicable on such expenses.

"Additionally, as per a recent Circular... Issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on the recommendations of the GST Council, services provided by the overseas branches to Indian entity are not subject to GST," Infosys said.

READ | NCLAT defers Rs 158 crore settlement between Byju Raveendran and BCCI due to...

Infosys argued that GST payments are eligible for credit or refund against export of IT services. "Infosys has paid all its GST dues and is fully in compliance with the central and state regulations on this matter," the company contended.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

