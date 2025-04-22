In an email sent to the affected trainees, Infosys explained that they had not met the required standards in the 'Generic Foundation Training Program,' despite multiple chances.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys, one of India’s top IT companies, has taken steps to support 240 trainees who were recently let go after failing internal assessments. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company has offered them one month’s salary, free external training, accommodation, and a travel allowance.

In an email sent to the affected trainees, Infosys explained that they had not met the required standards in the 'Generic Foundation Training Program,' despite multiple chances, including extra preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, and mock tests. As a result, they could not continue with the company’s apprenticeship program.

To help these individuals move forward, Infosys is offering professional outplacement services. The company has also partnered with NIIT and UpGrad to provide upskilling programs. These courses are free for the affected trainees and can help them prepare for roles in the Business Process Management (BPM) industry or continue their careers in the IT sector.

Trainees can choose between two tracks: one focused on BPM roles, and another on IT fundamentals. Those who complete the training successfully may also apply for openings at Infosys BPM Limited.

To make things easier, Infosys is offering a travel allowance to help trainees reach the training centers in Mysuru, Bengaluru, or their hometowns. Accommodation during the training will also be provided.

This offer has reportedly been extended to trainees affected by earlier layoffs in February as well.

The layoffs, confirmed in emails sent on April 18, come at a time when Infosys is facing weak demand in its key markets. The company has projected a modest revenue growth of 0 to 3 percent for the current financial year.

Despite this, Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company still plans to hire over 20,000 freshers in FY26, showing a long-term commitment to building talent.